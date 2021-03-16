 

AirBoss Announces U.S. Federal Government Contract for High-Demand Personal Protective Equipment Valued at Up to US$576 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 15:35  |  38   |   |   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG"), a global leader in survivability for the assured mobility and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (“CBRNE”) communities, has been awarded a contract worth up to US$576 million by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services ("HHS") – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response ("ASPR") for the sale of nitrile patient examination gloves. HHS has provided ADG authorization to proceed immediately on an initial order expected to be worth up to US$288 million, with an equivalent follow-on option which HHS may exercise later in 2021 for an additional US$288 million. This award builds upon ADG’s successful history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the U.S. federal government.

“Our track record in delivering critical medical equipment and supplies during the most challenging of times, on time and on budget, has once again put us in a position to partner with HHS to supply a critical need. AirBoss Defense Group has continually demonstrated its strength as a domestic supplier of PPE designed to protect healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel against communicable diseases and CBRNE threats,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “Our pedigree as a leading survivability solutions provider with global supply chain and logistics management expertise coupled with our decades long experience in providing PPE to government agencies, will continue to put AirBoss in a position to support urgent needs across many of our product lines.”

Nitrile rubber gloves are in continuous demand by many agencies within the federal government. The gloves to be provided by ADG are for nonsurgical purposes, for use in hospitals and other health care settings. The contract and delivery timeline recognizes the urgency and priority HHS is assigning to increasing the supply of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) held in ASPR’s Strategic National Stockpile (“SNS”) to supplement state and local medical supplies and equipment during public health emergencies. The supplies, medicines, and devices for lifesaving care contained in the SNS can be used as a short-term, stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of these materials may not be available or sufficient.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirBoss Announces U.S. Federal Government Contract for High-Demand Personal Protective Equipment Valued at Up to US$576 Million NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG"), a global leader in survivability for the assured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
AirBoss Announces Record 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Ongoing Momentum
08.03.21
AirBoss to Acquire BlackBox Biometrics, Developer of Blast Gauge System
23.02.21
AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on March 9, 2021