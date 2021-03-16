 

Nexstim Plc Managers’ Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 15:30  |  11   |   |   

Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 March 2021 at 4.30 pm (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaikarhenni Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Niemistö Leena
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj
LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27_20210316133557_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-16
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000480470
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32,676,146 Unit price: .03 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 32,676,146 Volume weighted average price: .03 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                          
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstim Plc Managers’ Transactions Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 March 2021 at 4.30 pm (EET) Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows: Person subject to the notification …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions
15.03.21
Nexstim Plc: Virtual Investor Meetings
12.03.21
Nexstim Gives an Update on its Promising Treatment Results of Major Depressive Disorder
08.03.21
Nexstim Plc publishes an EU growth prospectus regarding EUR 6.6 million subscription rights issue
08.03.21
Nexstim Plc’s subscription rights issue of MEUR 6.6
05.03.21
Nexstim Plc Publishes 2020 Annual Report
04.03.21
Nexstim Receives Two NBS System Orders from Hospitals in Norway and the US
03.03.21
Nexstim Plc provides encouraging results of the initial pilot study in severe depression at Kuopio University Hospital
01.03.21
Nexstim Plc: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting
26.02.21
NEXSTIM PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2020