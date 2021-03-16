 

Kvika banki hf. Correction and recall - Kvika issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 15:33  |  25   |   |   

 Today at 14:08 GMT Kvika banki hf. published the following:


"Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in British Pounds in the amount of GBP 12,000,000 in a new series KVB 20 01. The tenor of the bonds is two years and pay variable interests LIBOR 3-month with a spread of 2,50%. Total issue size in the series KVB 21 01 is limited to GBP 17,000,000.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland next week.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200"


The release was published by mistake and is herby recalled.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Correction and recall - Kvika issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds  Today at 14:08 GMT Kvika banki hf. published the following: "Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in British Pounds in the amount of GBP 12,000,000 in a new series KVB 20 01. The tenor of the bonds is two years and pay …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:37 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Auction of bills
15:08 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds
09.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Conditioned approval by FME for the merger of Kvika, TM and Lykill
09.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
09.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement
08.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
08.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Shareholders' Meeting on 30 March 2021
04.03.21
Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement
26.02.21
Kvika banki hf: Two provisos in Kvika, TM and Lykill Merger Agreement fulfilled
26.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital