 

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2021, at 4.30 p.m.

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020 published

Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020, including complete Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Group, Board of Director's Report and Auditor's Report, has been published in Finnish and English.

Consti has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on company's website at www.consti.fi > Investors. Printed copies of the Annual Report are available as from 7 April 2021.

Consti Plc

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi  

Attachments




Wertpapier


