The 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (code-named “Rocket Lake-S”) launched worldwide today, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11900K. Reaching speeds of up to 5.3GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost 1 , the Intel Core i9-11900K delivers even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts.

11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (code-named "Rocket Lake-S") deliver increased performance and speeds. Intel launched the processors on March 16, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

More: 11th Gen Intel Core Desktop (Press Kit) | Tech Minute: Intel’s Rocket Lake-S in 60 seconds (Video) | Introducing the New 11th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors (Product Brief) | 11th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors SKU Tables (PDF)

Engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture, 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors are designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase raw gaming performance. The new architecture brings up to 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement2 for the highest frequency cores and adds Intel UHD graphics featuring the Intel Xe graphics architecture for rich media and intelligent graphics capabilities. That matters because games and most applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores to drive high frame rates and low latency.

Designed to Game: With its new 11th Gen desktop processors, Intel continues to push desktop gaming performance to the limits and deliver the most amazing immersive experiences for players everywhere.

At the top of the stack is the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K, featuring unmatched performance with up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache. The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200 to help enable smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking on this platform.

Improvements in this generation include:

Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel X e graphics architecture. 3

graphics architecture. Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support​ to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference — vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.

Through close collaboration with more than 200 of the top game developers, Intel brings a host of game, engine, middleware and rendering optimizations to applications so they can take advantage of 11th Gen Intel Core S-series processors to deliver exciting gaming experiences.