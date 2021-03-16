Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Sigrity X for Up to 10X Faster System Analysis

Additionally, the next-generation release works in tandem with the Clarity 3D Solver and is deeply integrated into Cadence’s Allegro PCB Designer and Allegro Package Designer Plus. This enables PCB and IC package designers to incorporate end-to-end, multi-fabric, multi-board systems (from transmitter to receiver or power source to power sink) for SI/ PI signoff success.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the next-generation Cadence Sigrity X signal and power integrity (SI/PI) solutions. Sigrity X features powerful new simulation engines for system-level analysis and includes the innovative massively distributed architecture of the flagship Cadence Clarity 3D Solver. The new Sigrity X tool suite addresses the size and scalability challenges of system-level simulations faced by today’s leading-edge technologists in the 5G communications, automotive, hyperscale computing, and aerospace and defense industries. Delivering up to a 10X performance gain for simulation speed and design capacity, Sigrity X also provides a new user experience that streamlines setup time for detailed system-level SI/PI analysis by transitioning seamlessly across different analysis workflows.

“Cadence is dedicated to solving the most challenging system-level analysis problems with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Sigrity X delivers an extensive and comprehensive SI/PI analysis, optimization and signoff solution,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multi-physics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Sigrity X is the most significant Sigrity breakthrough in the past decade, representing more than a rearchitected engine and transformed user interface. It’s a paradigm shift in customer productivity and SI/PI design insight.”

Endorsements

“Our continued success in the 5G mobile, home entertainment, networking and other industries depends on design and analysis tools that keep up with thriving markets and demanding time-to-market schedules. We work closely with the Sigrity team from Cadence and are very pleased to see the results being delivered in the next-generation Sigrity release. Not only can many designs be analyzed 10X faster with the same accuracy level, but the capability has also been extended to larger and more complex designs that previously could not be analyzed. This productivity builder is allowing us to cut weeks off our design cycles and expedite our product delivery.”