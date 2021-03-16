 

Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 16:00  |  51   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Simulation Software Market by Component (Software (FEA, CFD), Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Application (Product Engineering, R&D, and Gamification), Vertical (Automobile, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Simulation Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2020 to USD 26.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Simulation Software Market"

300 – Tables
43 – Figures
288 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263646018

Altair Engineering, Inc. (Altair Engineering), BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED (Bentley Systems), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSYS), PTC (PTC), Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. (Siemens PLM Software), Autodesk Inc. (Autodesk), Dassault Systèmes (Dassault Systemes), Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys), and The MathWorks, Inc. (MathWorks) are some of the key players considered in the Simulation Software Market. Companies offering simulation analysis solutions are focusing on organic strategies, such as new product launches and product enhancements, to be competitive in the Simulation Software Market. For instance, in September 2019, Certara launched Version 8.2 of its Industry-leading Phoenix PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software for Drug Development. The increasing demand for simulation software in healthcare and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase its growth rate in the coming years.

Similarly, vendors offer simulation and analysis-based solutions to various verticals, such as automobile, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas and mining, construction, ship buildings and marine, and chemicals. For instance, dSPACE offers Automotive Simulation Models (ASM), which is a suite used for vehicle development, such as combustion engines, vehicle dynamics, electric components, and traffic environment. The ASM model is easy to use with the help of Graphical User Interface (GUI). Another player of the Simulation Software Market, Rheinmetall, offers a wide range of simulation-based training solutions for the military and civilians of armed forces to ensure public safety. It also offers training for educational institutes and automobile and energy sectors.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a new market research report "Simulation Software Market by Component (Software (FEA, CFD), Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Application (Product Engineering, R&D, and Gamification), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
Oi Group begins selling its assets, closing the data centers deal with Piemonte Holding
World Air Quality Report Reveals Substantial Air Quality Changes In 2020
Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental ...
Returnable Packaging Market Size Worth $153.35 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA