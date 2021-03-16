Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Simulation Software Market by Component (Software (FEA, CFD), Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Application (Product Engineering, R&D, and Gamification), Vertical (Automobile, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Simulation Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2020 to USD 26.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Simulation Software Market"

300 – Tables

43 – Figures

288 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263646018

Altair Engineering, Inc. (Altair Engineering), BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED (Bentley Systems), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSYS), PTC (PTC), Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. (Siemens PLM Software), Autodesk Inc. (Autodesk), Dassault Systèmes (Dassault Systemes), Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys), and The MathWorks, Inc. (MathWorks) are some of the key players considered in the Simulation Software Market. Companies offering simulation analysis solutions are focusing on organic strategies, such as new product launches and product enhancements, to be competitive in the Simulation Software Market. For instance, in September 2019, Certara launched Version 8.2 of its Industry-leading Phoenix PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software for Drug Development. The increasing demand for simulation software in healthcare and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase its growth rate in the coming years.

Similarly, vendors offer simulation and analysis-based solutions to various verticals, such as automobile, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas and mining, construction, ship buildings and marine, and chemicals. For instance, dSPACE offers Automotive Simulation Models (ASM), which is a suite used for vehicle development, such as combustion engines, vehicle dynamics, electric components, and traffic environment. The ASM model is easy to use with the help of Graphical User Interface (GUI). Another player of the Simulation Software Market, Rheinmetall, offers a wide range of simulation-based training solutions for the military and civilians of armed forces to ensure public safety. It also offers training for educational institutes and automobile and energy sectors.