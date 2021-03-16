 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 March to 12 March 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 March to 12 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average
price of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/03/2021 FR0010313833

7000

99,2382

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/03/2021 FR0010313833

389

99,7507

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 389

99,2652

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...



