 

Dassault Systèmes disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 16, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: on March 8, 2021 and March 9, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/index.php/regulated-information/permanent-inf ...

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 12,583 168.0512 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 7,000 167.9747 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 4,000 168.0033 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 26,260 168.9849 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 5,004 169.0388 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Mar-2021 FR0000130650 1,501 169.0995 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 ; 

