GK Software with an innovation offensive in the cloud development of GK SPOT, the first native, cloud-based big data solution for the retail sector

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software is launching an innovation offensive and has started to develop a new, ground-breaking range of solutions for the retail trade. Using the heading "A new deal for the retail industry", the development of GK SPOT, a completely new cloud-based big data service, will be the special major focus here.

GK SPOT is currently being developed as a big data solution that is tailored to the needs of the retail sector on the tried and tested CLOUD4RETAIL platform; it aims to eliminate existing restrictions and tap into new possibilities. The Fiskal Cloud solution was also developed on the CLOUD4RETAIL platform using the latest technologies and it is now handling more than ten million transactions in real time every day. In addition to GK SPOT, GK's innovation offensive also includes the Omnibasket.com open platform, which opens up a unique type of retail enterprise solution for extensions for customers and innovators as well as new omni-channel solutions, for example, for managing orders.

The Management Board at GK Software assumes that GK SPOT will enable the company to further extend the competitive edge that the CLOUD4RETAIL platform already enjoys and create the basis for ongoing, high-value cloud solution services for the retail sector. The company is planning to launch the new solution in the market place in 2021.

About GK Software SE
GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the second-fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

