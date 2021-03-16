 

DGAP-DD LEG Immobilien SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
111.8606 EUR 500576.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
111.8606 EUR 500576.19 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg.ag

 
Wertpapier


