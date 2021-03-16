 

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 16:20  |  21   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-03-18
Bid Date 2021-03-18
Bid times 14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount USD 10 billion
Maximum Permitted Volume of Bids USD 4 billion from an individual institution
Settlement Date 2021-03-22
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 100 USD million per bid
Maximum Allocation 40 per cent of the Offered amount
Allocation time Not later than 15.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Maturity Date 2021-06-14
Maximum Number of Bids 10 per individual institution
Lowest Interest Supplement 0.25 percentage points
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-03-16

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT Bid date, 2021-03-18Bid Date2021-03-18Bid times14.00-14.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered AmountUSD 10 billionMaximum Permitted Volume of BidsUSD 4 billion from an individual institutionSettlement Date2021-03-22Minimum Permitted Bid Volume100 USD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin