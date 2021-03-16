 

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of 6 Dry Bulk Vessels From Eneti Inc.

ATHENS, Greece, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) a  global  shipping  company  focusing  on  the  transportation  of  dry  bulk  cargoes  announced  today  that it has taken delivery of six dry bulk vessels pursuant to the previously announced transaction with ENETI INC. (formerly  known as SCORPIO BULKERS INC.). The seventh vessel of the transaction, SBI PEGASUS, is expected to be delivered to the Company within early second quarter of this year.

The Company issued to the ENETI affiliates 2,649,203 common shares representing the shares consideration for the acquisition of the six vessels and assumed outstanding lease obligations of approximately $86.9 million. Following the deliveries today, the Company has 101,888,919 common shares issued and outstanding.  All six vessels are employed in the spot market.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk will operate on a fully delivered basis a fleet of 128 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

