Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG has acquired shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 5% threshold being passed.
UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares has increased to 1,379,202; corresponding to 5.08% of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.
The notification from UBS Group AG is attached to this company announcement.
Contact
Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218
Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2222 8577
Attachments
- 07 Announcement_160321__Notification of major shareholding
- 20210308_NILFISK_Notification of Major Shareholdings_UBS Group AG
