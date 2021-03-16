Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG has acquired shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S resulting in the 5% threshold being passed.

UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares has increased to 1,379,202; corresponding to 5.08% of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.