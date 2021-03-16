 

Stock Music Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global stock music market report.

The stock music market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The global stock music market would realize an absolute growth of 78% – a phenomenal leap of over USD 834 million revenue between 2020 and 2026.
  2. Track-based stock music market accounted for a revenue share of over 77% in 2020, where it is expected to witness an incremental growth of approximately USD 647 million between 2020 and 2026.
  3. Growing demand for podcast and rise in audio-based user experience is expected to boost the market for the track-based stock music market, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during forecast period.
  4. The stock music market based on license is expected to generate an incremental growth of USD 404 million between 2020 and 2026, together by North America and APAC.
  5. The stock music market for individual content creators accounted for approximately 12% in 2020, with rising attraction toward individual music creation during COVID-19 lockdown where it is expected to witness an incremental growth of around USD 100 million during 2020 to 2026.
  6. Audio in video game development is becoming more cinematic than ever as the US is one the largest gaming industries, thus creating many avenues for stock music. The US dominated the North American stock music market with over 91% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10%.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, license, end-user, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 23 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stock-music-market-analysis-size-share-2024 

Stock Music Market – Segmentation

  • The growing demand for podcasts and the rise in the audio-based user experience are expected to boost the track-based stock music market growth. The market is expected to grow higher in North America and APAC with projected incremental revenue of over USD 348 million and USD 135 million respectively by 2026.
  • Consistency, in terms of standards, has driven the demand for licensed music and is expected to continue over the next few years. High curation standards have led to the music that is largely cinematic and emotion-based as opposed to flat, thereby driving the market at a rapid pace.
  • The growing demand for improving movie experience is expected to boost the market for large business stock music, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10% between 2020 and 2026. There is a shift in the consumption preference of digital content from passive, video-based to audio-based content. This has resulted a change from "look and feel" to "listen and feel," which has fostered the use of audio branding where consumers can easily identify with the brand.

Stock Music Market by Product

