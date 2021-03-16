 

DGAP-News Trintech Integrates Automated Financial Close Solution to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Product Launch
Trintech Integrates Automated Financial Close Solution to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

16.03.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech Integrates Automated Financial Close Solution to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

Powerful Together: Adra(R) by Trintech Now Available in Microsoft AppSource

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its automated financial close solution is integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. The integrated solution is now available in Microsoft AppSource to provide greater control and insight for Dynamics 365 Finance customers.

"With Adra's unified and seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, finance and accounting departments can automate key parts of their financial close process that would otherwise require human intervention," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "This integration combines the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the most comprehensive financial close solution for organizations into one seamless experience that will increase the efficiency and accuracy while simultaneously reduce the cost and risk across your financial close process."

Just a few of the many benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

- Visibility across all tasks in the financial close process

- Control and automation of reconciliations

- Shortened close cycle through efficiency gains

- Automated notifications of balance changes throughout the close

- Reduction in write-offs

"Trintech's Adra Suite helps maximize the value of a company's investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance by delivering greater insights while mitigating risk, reducing errors and improving your overall financial close process," said George Glantschnig, General Manager, Dynamics 365 Finance, Globalization, Project Operations, Human Resources at Microsoft.

