 

With Billing and Payment Scams on the Rise During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers What They Can Do to Protect Themselves

With utility scams on the rise during the current pandemic, it is more important than ever for customers to be vigilant and to know what steps to take to prevent themselves or their families from falling victim.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have gotten deceptively creative with increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics and are contacting electric and gas customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. These impostors can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. They also aim their scams at small business owners during busy customer service hours. However, with the right information, customers can learn to detect and report these predatory scams.

As a reminder, PG&E will never contact a customer for the first time within one hour of a service disconnection, and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Here are some steps customers can take to protect themselves and their families against being victimized:

Register for My Account

  • PG&E reminds customers that they can visit PGE.com and register for My Account. Signing in will provide instant access to balance information, payment history and other account details and will provide a first line of defense against scammers.
  • If a customer receives a call from someone requesting immediate payment, they can log in to My Account to confirm whether their account is in good standing.
  • Customers can also call PG&E Customer Service at 800-743-5000 if they think that they are being targeted by a scam.

Add a Family Member to Your Account

  • As an added layer of protection, customers can designate family members or another trusted individual to speak on their behalf to PG&E call center representatives.
  • For example, an elderly parent could authorize an adult child to speak to PG&E on their behalf and make that person their first call should they receive a call threatening disconnection. The adult child could then call PG&E to confirm their account details.
  • To designate an individual to speak to PG&E on your behalf, contact 800-743-5000.

“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics and tricks, so awareness is more important than ever to keep our customers safe,” said Melisa Munoz, PG&E Contact Center Operations Director. “If an email, visit to your home or phone call doesn’t feel right, don’t fall for it. Delete it, shut the door or hang up. And, as a reminder, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email.”

