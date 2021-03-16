 

Savosolar part of a winning consortium for the Helsinki Energy Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

 

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement                            16 March 2021 at 5.00 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar part of a winning consortium for the Helsinki Energy Challenge

As previously published the Helsinki Energy Challenge, a competition on carbon neutral heating for the City of Helsinki, finalists and results were published on Tuesday 16 March 2021.

The HIVE consortium, where Savosolar Plc participated with Engie (France), Storengy (France), Newheat (France), Planenergi (Denmark) and AEE Intec (Austria) was selected as one of the winners by the jury.

The proposal provided a solution enabling the end of coal burning by 2028, no fossil fuel burning beyond 2035 and a drop in biomass use to 50% of the 2024 needs. This plan will decrease GHG emissions by 78%, aligned with Helsinki’s targets.

HIVE’s energy plan for Helsinki, based on proven solutions, is composed of a combination of sea water heat pumps, large scale solar thermal, electrical boilers and large heat storage. The mixed asset portfolio of mature technologies further boosts the system reliability.

The published prize of one million euro is to be distributed between the winners, with the HIVE consortium receiving 350 000 €.

Jari Varjotie, Savosolar's CEO: “I congratulate the HIVE team for creating one of the winning solutions in this world-class competition! We are proud to be part of the team with our solution and we look forward to continuing a fruitful co-operation in fighting climate change with other HIVE team members. The win by HIVE demonstrates that solar thermal can be a competitive source of heat for northern cities and be also combined easily with any other energy source. You can read more about the HIVE consortium here: https://energychallenge.hel.fi/hive

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savosolar part of a winning consortium for the Helsinki Energy Challenge   Savosolar Plc Company Announcement                            16 March 2021 at 5.00 p.m. (CET) Savosolar part of a winning consortium for the Helsinki Energy Challenge As previously published the Helsinki Energy Challenge, a competition on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Director Declaration
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Savosolar participates in two finalist teams in the Helsinki Energy Challenge competition
12.03.21
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jari Varjotie, March 2021
10.03.21
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Heikki Timonen, March 2021
08.03.21
Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 2-2020
08.03.21
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 2-2020 starts on 8 March 2021
22.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc
22.02.21
Savosolar Plc’s financial statement release for 2020: revenue grew and result developed favourably
15.02.21
Savosolar has entered into settlement agreement with Sunti SAS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:35 Uhr
10
Savosolar - Finalteilnehmer Helsinki Energy Challenge