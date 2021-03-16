 

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Announces New Investor Relations and Strategy Leadership

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, today announced that Dhaval Patel has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy, effective March 16th, 2021.

“Pactiv Evergreen remains committed to ensuring a strong relationship with its shareholders and generating long term value for all its stake holders. Dhaval brings a broad slate of experience that will serve well in the company’s communications efforts with the investment community along with executing our long-term corporate strategy,” said Michael Ragen, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Patel brings over 20 years of financial experience in investment analysis, asset management, and equity research. He was most recently Managing Director at TIAA-CREF covering the packaging, chemicals and materials sectors for the past 12 years. His previous experience includes over 5 years of experience in equity research at Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Patel earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from Rutgers University.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

Contact

Investors
Dhaval Patel

dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com

+1 (732) 501-9657




