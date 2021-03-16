 

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 17:01  |  31   |   |   

Company announcement no 13 - 21
 16 March 2021

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 8 April 2021, at 15:00 (CEST), as a completely electronic General Meeting.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                           ir@ntg.dk

Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel                            +45 81 77 44 56
                                                                                           jlo@ntg.com

Attachments
NTG Annual General Meeting 2021 - notice to convene incl. appendix


Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021 Company announcement no 13 - 21 16 March 2021 NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021 The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 8 April 2021, at 15:00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Director Declaration
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
NTG Nordic Transport Group Annual Report for 2020
10.03.21
Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buyback program
02.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
23.02.21
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
16.02.21
Transactions in connection with share buyback program