NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2021
Company announcement no 13 - 21
16 March 2021
The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 8 April 2021, at 15:00 (CEST), as a completely electronic General Meeting.
The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group
CFO
+45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Johan Lønberg, Group General
Counsel +45 81 77 44 56
jlo@ntg.com
