Lucerne, 16 March 2021 - With reference to its media release of 8 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG notes that pursuant to a communication of today Liwet Holding AG has filed an appeal with FINMA against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021. The rights offering of Swiss Steel Holding AG successfully completed yesterday. As communicated previously the first trading day and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on 23 March 2021.

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.