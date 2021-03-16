 

EQS-Adhoc Media Release

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 17:41  |  53   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release

16-March-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Lucerne, 16 March 2021 - With reference to its media release of 8 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG notes that pursuant to a communication of today Liwet Holding AG has filed an appeal with FINMA against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021. The rights offering of Swiss Steel Holding AG successfully completed yesterday. As communicated previously the first trading day and delivery of the new shares is expected to be on 23 March 2021.

-END-

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
 

 
Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Media Release EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Media Release 16-March-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FOR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre / Änderung der ...
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (deutsch)
17:41 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG führt ihre Kapitalerhöhung mit Bruttoerlös von CHF 247 Mio. erfolgreich durch (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG führt ihre Kapitalerhöhung mit Bruttoerlös von CHF 247 Mio. erfolgreich durch
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 247 million
15.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)
15.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the results of the rights offering
15.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung (deutsch)
08.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung