 

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 15.03.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 17:46  |  32   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.03.2021

16-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.03.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 308.24

0.4%

51.7%

5.1%

Share Price

CHF 325.00

0.0%

75.1%

6.6%

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'144

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176123

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1176123  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176123&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Disclaimer

