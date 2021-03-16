EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 15.03.2021
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
in CHF
Performance in %
15.03.2021
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 308.24
0.4%
51.7%
5.1%
Share Price
CHF 325.00
0.0%
75.1%
6.6%
Total Net Assets (in million)
2'144
MTD Month to Date
FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176123
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1176123 16-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare