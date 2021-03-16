DGAP-Adhoc Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations
Dortmund, 16 March 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today's allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months.
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
