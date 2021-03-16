 

DGAP-Adhoc Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations

Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations

16-March-2021 / 17:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations

Dortmund, 16 March 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today's allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months.

Contact and notifying person
IR Contact
Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Sebastian Grabert, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de
Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

16-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176113

 
Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
