EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification on 16 March 2021

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On March 12, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Schroders Plc now holds 2.96% of the voting rights of the company. Schroders Plc has therefore crossed down the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated March 12, 2021, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Schroders plc, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU, UK

Transaction date: March 10, 2021

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Schroders Plc 0 0 0.00% Schroder Investment Management Limited 430,456 424,743 2.96% TOTAL 424,743 0 2.96% 0.00%