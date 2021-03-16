 

EVS Broadcast Equipment publish a transparency notification on 16 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 17:45  |  39   |   |   

Publication on March 16, 2021, after market closing
Regulated information – transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On March 12, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Schroders Plc now holds 2.96% of the voting rights of the company. Schroders Plc has therefore crossed down the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated March 12, 2021, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
                                            Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Schroders plc, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU, UK

Transaction date: March 10, 2021
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Schroders Plc 0 0   0.00%  
Schroder Investment Management Limited 430,456 424,743   2.96%  
  TOTAL 424,743 0 2.96% 0.00%

 

