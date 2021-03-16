 

LVMH Share Transactions Disclosure

Paris, March 16th, 2021
  
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from March 8th to March 10th, 2021 was sent to the AMF on March 16th, 2021. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

 

