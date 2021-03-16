 

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 17:45  |  34   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 16 March 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021

       I-   Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in February 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vinci SA!
Short
Basispreis 98,03€
Hebel 11,80
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 81,04€
Hebel 8,98
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  February YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
  % change 2021/2020* % change  
2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020* % change  
2021/2019
VINCI Autoroutes −16.6% −9.7% −16.8% −9.5%
  Light vehicles −19.3% −12.0% −19.3% −11.2%
  Heavy vehicles −2.8% +1.5% −4.1% −1.4%

*Please note the unfavourable calendar base effect, as 2020 was a leap-year.

       II-Change in VINCI Airports** passenger traffic in February 2021

  February YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
  % change 2021/2020 % change  
2021/2019 		% change 2021/2020 % change  
2021/2019
VINCI Airports -84.5% -85.3% -82.0% -82.2%
Portugal (ANA) -93.3% -92.6% -86.5% -85.3%
United-Kingdom -98.3% -98.4% -97.4% -97.5%
Japan (Kansai Airports) -85.0% -88.5% -85.7% -87.2%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -71.7% -70.8% -71.7% -71.6%
France -84.6% -84.0% -81.4% -80.6%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -96.4% -98.2% -97.0% -97.9%
United States of America -73.3% -70.6% -67.9% -64.8%
Brazil -41.0% -34.6% -31.8% -29.8%
Serbia -75.6% -72.4% -75.5% -71.9%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -57.9% -53.6% -54.1% -48.9%
Sweden -90.2% -89.1% -87.9% -86.4%
Costa Rica -81.3% -78.1% -78.6% -75.2%

** Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021 Rueil Malmaison, 16 March 2021 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021        I-   Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in February 2021   February YTD at the end of February (2 months) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting Thursday, 8 April 2021
12.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Starke Börsenwoche endet überwiegend im Plus
12.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
11.03.21
English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
11.03.21
London Gatwick Airport: Standard & Poor’s credit rating
04.03.21
Description of the 2021-2022 treasury share buy-back programme submitted by the Board of Directors for the approval of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 April 2021
02.03.21
Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 28 February 2021
26.02.21
Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
26.02.21
VINCI Airports – Releases of London Gatwick Airport
24.02.21
RBC belässt VINCI auf 'Outperform'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
Vinci - Jetzt kaufen?