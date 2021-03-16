VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.03.2021, 17:45 | 34 | 0 | 0 16.03.2021, 17:45 | Rueil Malmaison, 16 March 2021 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021 I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in February 2021 Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vinci SA! Werbung Short Short Basispreis 98,03€ Hebel 11,80 Ask 0,71 Zum Produkt Long Long Basispreis 81,04€ Hebel 8,98 Ask 1,10 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung. February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2021/2020* % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020* % change

2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes −16.6% −9.7% −16.8% −9.5% Light vehicles −19.3% −12.0% −19.3% −11.2% Heavy vehicles −2.8% +1.5% −4.1% −1.4% *Please note the unfavourable calendar base effect, as 2020 was a leap-year. II-Change in VINCI Airports** passenger traffic in February 2021 February YTD at the end of February

(2 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports -84.5% -85.3% -82.0% -82.2% Portugal (ANA) -93.3% -92.6% -86.5% -85.3% United-Kingdom -98.3% -98.4% -97.4% -97.5% Japan (Kansai Airports) -85.0% -88.5% -85.7% -87.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -71.7% -70.8% -71.7% -71.6% France -84.6% -84.0% -81.4% -80.6% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -96.4% -98.2% -97.0% -97.9% United States of America -73.3% -70.6% -67.9% -64.8% Brazil -41.0% -34.6% -31.8% -29.8% Serbia -75.6% -72.4% -75.5% -71.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -57.9% -53.6% -54.1% -48.9% Sweden -90.2% -89.1% -87.9% -86.4% Costa Rica -81.3% -78.1% -78.6% -75.2% ** Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period. Seite 1 von 3 Seite 2 ►



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Vinci Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer