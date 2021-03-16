VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021
Rueil Malmaison, 16 March 2021
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in February 2021
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in February 2021
|February
|
YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
|% change 2021/2020*
|
% change
2021/2019
|% change 2021/2020*
|
% change
2021/2019
|VINCI Autoroutes
|−16.6%
|−9.7%
|−16.8%
|−9.5%
|Light vehicles
|−19.3%
|−12.0%
|−19.3%
|−11.2%
|Heavy vehicles
|−2.8%
|+1.5%
|−4.1%
|−1.4%
*Please note the unfavourable calendar base effect, as 2020 was a leap-year.
II-Change in VINCI Airports** passenger traffic in February 2021
|February
|
YTD at the end of February
(2 months)
|% change 2021/2020
|
% change
2021/2019
|% change 2021/2020
|
% change
2021/2019
|VINCI Airports
|-84.5%
|-85.3%
|-82.0%
|-82.2%
|Portugal (ANA)
|-93.3%
|-92.6%
|-86.5%
|-85.3%
|United-Kingdom
|-98.3%
|-98.4%
|-97.4%
|-97.5%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|-85.0%
|-88.5%
|-85.7%
|-87.2%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|-71.7%
|-70.8%
|-71.7%
|-71.6%
|France
|-84.6%
|-84.0%
|-81.4%
|-80.6%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|-96.4%
|-98.2%
|-97.0%
|-97.9%
|United States of America
|-73.3%
|-70.6%
|-67.9%
|-64.8%
|Brazil
|-41.0%
|-34.6%
|-31.8%
|-29.8%
|Serbia
|-75.6%
|-72.4%
|-75.5%
|-71.9%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-57.9%
|-53.6%
|-54.1%
|-48.9%
|Sweden
|-90.2%
|-89.1%
|-87.9%
|-86.4%
|Costa Rica
|-81.3%
|-78.1%
|-78.6%
|-75.2%
** Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
