Offer from Allied Universal Unconditional as to Acceptances

16 March 2021

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)
The Board of G4S notes the recent announcement by Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) that it has received acceptances of 79.09% for the cash offer of 245 pence per G4S share (the “Final Allied Universal Offer”) made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”) and that the Final Allied Universal Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances. The Allied Universal announcement (the “Allied Announcement”) is available at www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

The Final Allied Universal Offer price of 245 pence per G4S share represents a premium of approximately 68% to the closing price of 146 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020 (being the last business day before commencement of the offer period) and a premium of approximately 91% to the three-month volume weighted average closing price of 128 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020.

Commenting, John Connolly, Chairman of the G4S Board, said:

“We are pleased that a very large proportion of shareholders have accepted Allied Universal’s final offer. The G4S board believes that the offer provides shareholders with an attractive premium, while securing the future success of G4S for employees, customers, pension scheme members and other stakeholders.

I would like to thank Ashley and his team together with all employees for the successful transformation of G4S in recent years, which has made this transaction possible and I would like to thank my fellow Board members for their excellent work. Finally, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their strong support.”

Commenting, Ashley Almanza, Chief Executive Officer of G4S said:

The combination of G4S and Allied Universal creates the global leader in security with revenues of over $18billion, industry leading talent and expertise and unmatched market coverage. This unique combination will offer customers exceptional service and provides employees with an exciting future. 

I would like to thank the Board and our shareholders for their support and to thank colleagues across G4S for their outstanding contribution to the successful re-positioning of G4S that has made this transaction possible. My team and I look forward to working with Allied to support a successful integration of the two businesses.”

