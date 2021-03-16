 

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results

Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020

Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.

Thank you
Regards,
IR Team

