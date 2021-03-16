EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results



16-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020



Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.



Thank You

Regards,

IR Team Dear All,Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31of March at 7.00am CET.Thank YouRegards,IR Team