Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results

16-March-2021
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release  under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020

Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st  of March at 7.00am CET.

Thank You
Regards,
IR Team

Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste Tochtergesellschaft der Gruppe, gibt vorläufige, ungeprüfte KPIs für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt. (deutsch)
23.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste Tochtergesellschaft der Gruppe, gibt vorläufige, ungeprüfte KPIs für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt.
23.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), the Group's largest subsidiary, announces preliminary unaudited KPI's for the FY 2020.