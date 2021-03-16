EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020
Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.
Thank You
Regards,
IR Team
