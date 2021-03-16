Unity Announces Winners of 2020 Unity for Humanity Grant

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the grantees of the 2020 Unity for Humanity Grant. For the first time, Unity has selected five grantees: Ahi Kā Rangers, Dot’s Home, Future Aleppo, Our America, and Samudra. Each winning project is awarded funds along with mentorship and technical assistance to advance their Unity experiences. Unity for Humanity is a program within Unity Social Impact that celebrates and empowers creators who are using real-time 3D to inspire change.

Unity for Humanity represents the company’s strong belief that the world is a better place with more creators in it and its commitment to empowering creators with the resources and guidance to bring these powerful experiences to life. Each project was evaluated for its inclusivity and diversity of experiences and perspectives, measurability of impact goals and calls to action, creativity of Unity usage and application, and viability of the production and distribution plan.