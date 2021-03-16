 

ESI Group FY 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 18:00  |  86   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its results for the financial year starting on January 1st and ending on December 31st, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on March 15th, 2021.

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: “2020 was a cornerstone year for Industry and ESI Group. During this unprecedented year, ESI had the opportunity to accelerate its multi-year transformation and demonstrate both the resiliency of its business model and the adaptability of its costs. We contained the impact from revenue decrease with a pro-active management of costs, and the benefit of these decisions will be further seen in 2021 and beyond. We stand on a solid foundation, aiming for sustainable gains in both topline growth and profit, as the unique value we bring to industry becomes further recognized. ESI is the essential partner for digital transformation for our key customers. Through focus and best-practice execution, we aim to expand the impact and number of these mission critical engagements, via our unique combination of predictive simulation software and industry specific application knowledge built over the past 48 years.

(€m)

 

FY 20201

 

FY 2019
(Jan – Dec)

 

Change

 

Change

Constant exchange
rate (cer)

Revenue

 

132.6

 

146.2

 

-9.3%

 

-8.7%

Gross margin

 

98.7

 

107.4

 

-8.1%

 

-7.5%

%revenue

 

74.5%

 

73.4%

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group FY 2020 Results Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its results for the financial year starting on January 1st and ending on December 31st, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on March 15th, …

