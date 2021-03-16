NETGEAR Introduces Powerful New Tri-band Mesh WiFi to the Portfolio of Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 Systems

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the worldwide leading provider of award-winning advanced mesh WiFi for home and office, has today announced the addition of a new tri-band mesh system to the family of Nighthawk Mesh – Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83 ). Providing powerful mesh WiFi 6, this latest offering from NETGEAR is designed to blanket the whole home with high-performance WiFi to manage more devices on the network and eliminate dead zones in every room of the house.

The powerful quad-core processor of the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 system delivers more processing power than WiFi 5, increasing the overall WiFi performancei. This enables the mesh system to support the demands of today’s homes from streaming, gaming, video conferencing for distance learning and remote work to powering the growth of smart home devices. Get immersed in UHD streaming and enjoy lag-free gaming with Nighthawk’s combined WiFi speeds of up to 3.6Gbps that is more than capable of delivering up to Gigabit internet speedsii throughout out the home. Newer WiFi 6 technology powers up to four times the performance and capacity of previous generation WiFi 5 (802.11ac) but still provides 100% backwards compatibility to earlier generations of WiFi devices (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) so all devices can connect at top speeds.

Setup and management of the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System is easy with the Nighthawk App. The app also runs NETGEAR Armoriii, an advanced cybersecurity solution that makes it easy to run internet speed tests, pause the internet, manage device connections and set up a separate guest WiFi that provides internet access to visiting friends.

The Nighthawk brand of high-performance routers and mesh WiFi systems with advanced network settings and sleek black designs are a favorite amongst tech savvy customers. Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System features the ability to customize household WiFi settings by enabling separate internet connections with different WiFi names. This capability creates new control over home WiFi performance. For example, always-connected smart home devices, such as thermostats, locks, lights, security cameras, garage door openers, and other appliances, can be assigned their own WiFi connection, while personal devices, like computers, smartphones, tablets, TVs, game consoles and bandwidth hungry devices are assigned to a different WiFi name. This segmenting of WiFi connections by device maximizes internet speeds and delivers even smoother video streaming. The new Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System also automatically prioritizes video streaming, gaming, and video conferencing applications, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams with the dynamic QoS feature to ensure a seamless experience during work or play.