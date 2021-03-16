WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors

Victoria (Seychelles), Geneva (Switzerland) – March 16, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Seychelles, represented by the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), to initiate a pilot project for the development of an innovative Digital Identity platform for Seychelles. The Digital Identity platform is expected to be integrated with different national initiatives especially the eGovernment and potentially eTourism and eHealth.

In 2014, WISeKey was initially selected by the Government of Seychelles as a partner to supply technology and expertise on Public Key Infrastructures (PKI), Digital Signatures and its usage in electronic transactions. PKI and all the derived applications for authentication, digital signatures and encryption are indisputably the most secure technologies to ensure the protection of personal identities and documents. WISeKey is a key player in the PKI arena, and offers a unique combination of know-how and geo-political neutrality. WISeKey can ensure the independency of its trust services, allowing its customers to issue digital identities that are recognized worldwide.

Over the last decade, The Government of Seychelles has developed several initiatives for digital inclusion and the adoption of new technologies in electronic identity. The Government of Seychelles has been praised internationally for all these efforts; in 2012 the Government of Seychelles won the topmost award in Africa in Information Communications Technology (ICT) under a program called United Nation (UN) E-Government Survey Ranking & Award 2012. Since then, Seychelles has been considered as a benchmark in the region. Currently the Government of Seychelles is seeking to implement new solutions for the citizens of Seychelles and local services, to facilitate access to Digital Identity and new eGovernment services through the use of smartphones and mobile applications.