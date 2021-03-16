16 March 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3BAS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE EURO STOXX BANKS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the WisdomTree Euro STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BLS09P63) scheduled for Tuesday 16 March 2021, at 11:00 a.m. was not quorate within 15 minutes of the time fixed for the Meeting. Accordingly in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Master Trust Deed dated 30 November, 2012, as agreed by the Issuer and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. as trustee, the Meeting was dissolved.

Therefore, the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from EUR 2 to EUR 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 19 February 2021, has not been passed. The principal amount of the Affected Securities therefore remains as EUR 2.