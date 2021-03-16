 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces New Contract With Nathan @UnspeakableGame World; Known YouTuber With More Than 10.8 Million Subscribers

FORT WORTH, TX, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that its subsidiary, FW Promo, Inc., has signed a new contract agreement with UG Merchandising/Unspeakable, for specialty branded products. “YouTuber’s merchandise already accounts for more than 35% of our gross sales, so the addition of the Unspeakable brand should have a material impact going forward,” said Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO. 

“Nathan (UnspeakableGaming) is a well-known Minecraft YouTuber renowned particularly for his YouTube channel UnspeakableGaming. The channel mainly is comprised of Minecraft videos apart from other contents built on gaming, custom maps, role plays, challenges, and many more,” said Mr. Johnson. 

“FW Promo have signed an agreement with UG Merchandising to produce and/or sell Unspeakable brand merchandise for the Company. We are excited about this new partnership,” said Mr. Johnson. 

About ADMQ: 

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. 

