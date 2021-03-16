 

Cloud Nine Closes Acquisition of Limitless VPN Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 18:25  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (CNSX: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has signed and closed an asset purchase agreement dated March 15, 2021 to acquire certain intellectual property assets related to a development stage VPN platform (the “Acquisition”) from Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF).

“The acquisition of these assets will further position Cloud Nine at the forefront of the Web 3.0 movement, enabling it to deliver additional products and services that make the Web more connected, more open, and more intelligent,” said Allan Larmour, CEO.

The Company acquired the development stage assets previously owned and advanced by Victory Square’s development team, including the “Limitless Technologies” brand, Next Decentrum Ed-Tech platform, virtual private network (VPN) platform and related decentralized storage technologies. The Company intends to finalize development of the assets and incorporate monetization and integration strategies with Cloud Nine’s pre-existing platform to build out new and efficient ways of educating and furthering user experience in the world of Web 3.0. Victory Square has developed the platform over a period of 3 years at a cost of approximately $3.2 million. Cloud Nine anticipates it will incur a further $0.5 million in development to advance the platform to the beta testing phase and hopes to offer a finished product on or before Q3 2021.

The Acquisition furthers Cloud Nine’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to deliver products and services for an open and more secure internet. Innovations that change the way the world manages information, analyzes data, purchases and consumes goods, and communicates across the globe.

Terms of the Acquisition

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued 4,411,765 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $1.36 per common share for a purchase price of $6,000,000. The common shares are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day. In addition, the common shares are subject to a further restriction whereby after the expiration of the restricted period, the common shares may not be sold, transferred or assigned on a per diem basis that exceed 5% of the prior trading day’s total trading volume. A 5% cash finder’s fee will be payable in connection with the Acquisition.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloud Nine Closes Acquisition of Limitless VPN Platform VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (CNSX: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has signed and closed an asset purchase agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Cloud Nine Adds Web3 Tech Entrepreneur, Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle, as Strategic Advisor
03.03.21
Cloud Nine Targets Ed-Tech Development; Engages Bluzelle for Specialized Program Development of Its Existing Platform