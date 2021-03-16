 

BIC - Disclosure of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of 28 February 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                           

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of February 28, 2021

[CLICHY – FRANCE -March 16, 2021– Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of February 28, 2021, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:

  • 66,817,007 voting rights,
  • 66,400,019 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Contact


Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
 isegonzac@image7.fr


2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
Please click on the date to add the event to your calendar

1st Quarter 2021 Results April 28, 2020
2021 AGM May 19, 2021
First Half 2021 Results July 29, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 28, 2021

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube

 

