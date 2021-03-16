BIC - Disclosure of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of 28 February 2021

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of February 28, 2021

[CLICHY – FRANCE -March 16, 2021– Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of February 28, 2021, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:

66,817,007 voting rights,

66,400,019 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

