 

Smart Manufacturing, Edge Computing Poised to Surge in 2021, ISG Experts Say

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 18:41  |  41   |   |   

Smart manufacturing and edge computing will experience strong growth in 2021, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as manufacturers implement advanced technology and supply chain management strategies and the global market continues to demand high-speed connectivity.

The mega-trends behind this expected growth will be explored during the next ISG Smartalks webinar, “A New Manufacturing Operating Model for the New Future,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, Thursday, March 18. The manufacturing operating model, ISG says, is being reshaped by trends toward micromanufacturing, business-to-business sharing, regenerative manufacturing, and new business models and manufacturing ecosystems.

Christian Decker, partner and ISG Smart Manufacturing lead, EMEA, and Dr. Daniel Gerster, director, will explore the new business models that can maximize smart manufacturing delivery and ROI and help enterprises move past current challenges of outdated, immature or incompatible technology.

“We believe the move toward smart manufacturing will rebound aggressively this year,” Decker said. “Demand for consumer durable goods is surging and causing continued supply chain disruption, following widespread factory slowdowns in 2020. Having seen how Internet of Things devices helped preserve revenue streams during this pandemic, manufacturers will double down on digital workflows and automation to meet the new market realities. The ones who will be most successful will start with a holistic vision, strategy and deployment roadmap.”

A second ISG Smartalks webinar, “Edge Computing Enabled by 5G - Reality Check & Implications for Business-Driven IT,” on Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, will share key insights into the state of the 5G network, practical implementations of edge computing, and making a business case for investing in this technology.

David Lessin, director; Henning Dransfeld, assistant director; Swathi Arunaa, senior analyst, and Titli Chaterjee, senior lead analyst, ISG Smart Manufacturing, will present the status of edge computing implementation across the market, along with private campus network deployment types and the impact of 5G.

“Edge computing acts as a liaison between legacy systems and current applications, building a more robust, connected architecture and enabling meaningful data insights,” Lessin said. “It also reduces costs and improves efficiency and security by processing data locally. We expect all these factors will contribute to an expansion in 5G infrastructure in 2022. Enterprises should be planning their optimal model and evaluating potential providers now.”

For more information or to register for ISG Smartalks webinars, visit this website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Manufacturing, Edge Computing Poised to Surge in 2021, ISG Experts Say Smart manufacturing and edge computing will experience strong growth in 2021, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as manufacturers implement advanced technology and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
ISG Advises Companies to Go on Offense Now to Build Post-Pandemic Customer Loyalty
11.03.21
Information Services Group Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results
08.03.21
Deutsche Unternehmen setzen in der Pandemie auf intelligente Automatisierung
04.03.21
U.S. Leads Rapid Growth of Intelligent Automation Amid Pandemic-Related Drive to Optimize Costs, Productivity
02.03.21
ISG to Release Study on Providers of IT and Business Process Outsourcing Services for Utilities
22.02.21
Remote Work Has Increased Worker Productivity and Satisfaction, ISG Says
19.02.21
ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market
18.02.21
ISG to Release Report on Innovative SAP Service Partners Helping Enterprises Maximize Benefits of SAP S4/HANA
17.02.21
ISG Launches Study on Cybersecurity Solutions, Services
16.02.21
ISG: Retailers, CPG Companies Must Address Permanent Change in Consumer Buying Behavior