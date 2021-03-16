 

DGAP-News Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 19:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations

16.03.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations

Compleo receives allocation based on two-year framework agreement | 50 percent expected to be called off this fiscal year | Demand for Compleo's charging solutions continues to surge in 2021

Dortmund, March 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier with international structures as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today's allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months.

The scope of supply also includes Compleo's new wallbox series. The technologically smart "Solo" wallbox from greentech pioneer Compleo will be launched in series in Q2/2021. The Solo series is to be sold to interested companies with e-vehicle fleets and private users via energy suppliers, municipal utilities and specialized electrical retailers, among others. The product is Compleo's response to new legislation and government incentive bonuses for 2021, which are intended to make e-mobility possible for all interested parties. Demand from energy suppliers and municipal utilities is rising accordingly, which is also reflected in Compleo's business success.

Despite the corona pandemic, Compleo more than doubled its revenues in 2020 compared to 2019, according to preliminary figures. On a European level, Compleo is also on an expansion course, including sales cooperations for Poland, Austria and Switzerland. "If the growth in the industry continues like this, e-mobility will be part of everyday life for very many people in the near future," commented Georg Griesemann, co-CEO of Compleo. "Those who opt for an electric car are ensuring cleaner air in cities. This message is resonating well with more and more consumers," added Griesemann.

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Compleo receives major order from major German energy supplier to supply wallboxes and AC charging stations
16.03.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

19:00 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
17:55 Uhr
17:55 Uhr
17:55 Uhr
