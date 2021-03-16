 

Faurecia announces the launch of its first employee share ownership program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 19:02  |  44   |   |   

Nanterre (France), March 16, 2021

FAURECIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST
EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PROGRAM

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announces the launch of a non-dilutive employee share ownership plan following the distribution of Faurecia shares held by Stellantis. This plan, known as "Faur'ESO" (Faurecia Employee Share Ownership), is designed to strengthen employee engagement and involve employees closely in the Group's future development and performance. On Capital Markets Day held on February 22, 2021, the Group detailed its ambitious medium term objectives for value creation, in particular its target to reach €25 billion sales and an operating margin above 8% of sales in 2025, and a cumulated net cash flow above €4 billion over five years (2021-2025). This first operation involves a maximum of 2% of the Company's share capital and will be deployed in 15 countries, targeting 90% of the Group's employees.

Patrick Koller, Faurecia's Chief Executive Officer, stated: " 2021 is a year of new perspectives for Faurecia and we open a new chapter in our history. This plan reaffirms our ambition to associate our employees even more closely with Faurecia's transformation to meet the new challenges of mobility. Once this operation is completed our employee shareholders will represent up to 2.6% of shareholders».

The main features of the Faur'ESO plan are described below.

      ·Characteristics of the employee shareholding offer
The shares will be subscribed by the beneficiaries either directly or through an employee shareholding fund (FCPE), depending on their country of residence.

The offer will include two formulas for which the subscription price will benefit from a 20% discount on the reference price as well as a matching contribution paid by the Group.

  • A "classic" formula in which the subscriber is exposed to fluctuations in the Faurecia share price, while the discount and the matching contribution minimize the potential losses and increase the potential gains.
     
  • A "multiple" formula in which the subscriber receives at maturity at least the amount of his or her personal contribution plus either a guaranteed return or, if higher, a multiple of the performance of Faurecia’s share price. In some countries, the mechanism of the « multiple » formula could be materialized by the allocation of Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR).
  • Indicative schedule of the operation  

The indicative schedule of the operation is detailed hereunder, it being stipulated that the final dates will be fixed by the Chief Executive Officer.  

  • Opening of the initial « reservation » period: from May 7, 2021 to May 21, 2021.  
  • Subscription price fixed on June 22, 2021.  
  • « Subscription/retractation » period: from June 23, 2021 to June 25, 2021.  
  • Shares delivery: July 28, 2021  
  • Offered shares 

The Faur'ESO offer will be carried out through a capital increase. To neutralize the dilutive effect, the Board of Directors has authorized a budget dedicated to a share buyback program.

  • Structuring hedging operation 

The so-called “multiple” formula implies that the bank structuring the offer carries out hedging transactions, both on and off the market, through the purchase and/or sale of Faurecia shares, the purchase of call options and/or any other transactions, at any time, both prior and during the entire duration of the Faur'ESO offer. 

Contacts
Presse
Eric FOHLEN-WEILL
Corporate communications Director
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58
eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

  		       


Analysts/Investors
Marc MAILLET
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com 		 

Anne-Sophie JUGEAN
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 71 31
annesophie.jugean@faurecia.com

About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2020, the Group posted sales of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faurecia announces the launch of its first employee share ownership program Nanterre (France), March 16, 2021 FAURECIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PROGRAM Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announces the launch of a non-dilutive employee share ownership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Faurecia: Availability of Universal Registration Document 2020
05.03.21
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
22.02.21
New perspectives - 2021 Faurecia's capital markets day
22.02.21
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
12
Faurecia und Hyundai bringen 1600 Wasserstoff-Lkw in die Schweiz