Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2021

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, the general meeting

approved the Annual Report 2020 and the proposal for allocation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report

re-elected Martin Blessing, Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Raija-Leena Hankonen, Bente Avnung Landsnes, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, Carol Sergeant and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of Directors

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for: extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority in articles 6.1. and 6.2. regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights until 1 March 2026 extension of the Board of Directors’ existing authority in articles 6.5. and 6.6. regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights until 1 March 2026

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2026

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposed Remuneration Report 2020

adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2021

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

proposal regarding renewal of existing indemnification of Directors and Officers approved at the annual general meeting in 2020 with effect until the annual general meeting in 2022

authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposal concerning

·criminal complaint and legal proceedings against Danske Bank’s Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team, other former and current members of management, external auditors as well as signing auditors

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.

