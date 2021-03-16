 

Seanergy to Participate in M Vest and Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

16.03.2021, 19:00  |  47   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman and CEO, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, Mr. Tsantanis, along with other prominent shipping executives, will present on March 18, at 10:00 am EST. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

To learn more or sign up for M-Vest click HERE.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of the new vessel, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 12 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.2 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,103,042 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.
Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com

About M Vest LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com﻿

Media Contact:    

Beth Amorosi, AMO Communications
917-208-7489 
beth@ammocomm.com

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations
+ 30 213 0181 522
ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.
Daniela Guerrero
230 Park Avenue Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel: (212) 661-7566
E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com




