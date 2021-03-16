 

DGAP-Adhoc Beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, and announces its intention to first open a Middle East outpost

Beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, and announces its intention to first open a Middle East outpost

beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, and announces its intention to first open a Middle East outpost.

Zurich, Switzerland - March 16th, 2021, beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022. In the first step of this blueprint, the company also announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022: Middle East, APAC and Americas.

- The historic headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, will cover global customer accounts and serve as the company's central operations and logistics office, and lead European business development.

- International outposts will focus on business development efforts for global customers with headquarters in the respective regions:

- This localised sales strategy is required in order to convert customers to the beaconsmind SaaS solution, as all key stakeholders involved in the sales typically sit in the local head offices (CEO, Head of Retail, Head of IT and Head of Marketing).

- The blueprint's locations of Middle East, APAC and Americas were selected based on the current customer store footprint and existing usage data of beaconsmind's solution.

- The Middle East outpost was selected as the first location to open based on the regional analysis conducted this year. APAC location planning will follow next this year and Americas location planning will follow by 2022.

