16 March 2021

Lapse of GardaWorld Offer for G4S plc

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation’s announcement today that the acceptance condition of the offer, made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., has not been satisfied and the offer has now lapsed (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available in the GardaWorld Documents section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.





G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

