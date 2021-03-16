 

beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First Open a Middle East Outpost

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 19:44  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022. In the first step of this blueprint, the company also announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022: Middle East, APAC and Americas.

  • The historic headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, will cover global customer accounts and serve as the company’s central operations and logistics office, and lead European business development.
  • International outposts will focus on business development efforts for global customers with headquarters in the respective regions:
    • This localised sales strategy is required in order to convert customers to the beaconsmind SaaS solution, as all key stakeholders involved in the sales typically sit in the local head offices (CEO, Head of Retail, Head of IT and Head of Marketing).
    • The blueprint’s locations of Middle East, APAC and Americas were selected based on the current customer store footprint and existing usage data of beaconsmind’s solution.
    • The Middle East outpost was selected as the first location to open based on the regional analysis conducted this year. APAC location planning will follow next this year and Americas location planning will follow by 2022.

In the first step of this blueprint, the company announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months. This announcement follows a 3-months pre-opening process which will be replicated before the next openings in APAC and Americas:

  • Regional analysis of existing and potential beaconsmind customer store footprint, growth potential, regional Covid-19 policies regarding store and restaurant/hotel opening, pricing levels, SaaS growth and location-based marketing usage data.
  • Hiring of retail-specialised salespersons, tasked with the preparation of the executive roadshow.
  • Executive roadshow, whereby CEO and board members meet potential clients and local partners over several weeks to confirm regional appetite for LBM and beaconsmind’s revenue potential.

The completion of the pre-opening process for the Middle East location was enabled by the fund-raising round of December 2020. A 3-week roadshow was possible thanks to the region’s management of Covid-19 vaccination and store-friendly policies. Beaconsmind now is in final stages of negotiation with strong local partners. Furthermore, the company has interacted with potential clients with a high appetite for the company’s location-based marketing solution in the sectors of mall operations, gyms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, logistics, culture, and Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes. The company has now a salesforce in place and is taking steps to open a corporate presence in Dubai, UAE.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First Open a Middle East Outpost Regulatory News: beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) stellt ihren internationalen Expansionsplan vor und kündigt die Eröffnung einer Zweigniederlassung im Nahen Osten an. (deutsch)
19:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) stellt ihren internationalen Expansionsplan vor und kündigt die Eröffnung einer Zweigniederlassung im Nahen Osten an.
19:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, and announces its intention to first open a Middle East outpost
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) gibt bekannt, dass sie ihre standortbasierte Marketinglösung für DEPOT, den führenden deutschen Einrichtungsspezialisten, implementieren wird. (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) announces it will implement its location-based marketing solution for DEPOT, the leading German home furniture specialist.
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) gibt bekannt, dass sie ihre standortbasierte Marketinglösung für DEPOT, den führenden deutschen Einrichtungsspezialisten, implementieren wird.
08.03.21
beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) Announces It Will Implement Its Location-Based Marketing Solution for DEPOT, the Leading German Home Furniture Specialist
05.03.21
beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) Announces the Dual Listing of Its Shares on Vienna Stock Exchange, thereby Strengthening its Reach in German-Speaking Markets
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Die beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) gibt die doppelte Notierung ihrer Aktien an der Wiener Börse bekannt und stärkt damit ihre Reichweite auf den deutschsprachigen Märkten (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) announces the dual listing of its shares on Vienna Stock Exchange, thereby strengthening its reach in German-speaking markets

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
8
Beaconsmind - der neue Stern aus der Schweiz?