beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First Open a Middle East Outpost

Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022. In the first step of this blueprint, the company also announces its intention to open its Middle East outpost in the coming months.

Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG unveils its international expansion blueprint, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022: Middle East, APAC and Americas.