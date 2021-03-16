Latitude Margaritaville Watersound to Open in April for Tours by Appointment

Due to the unprecedented interest in Latitude Margaritaville communities, and current need to avoid large crowds and maintain social distancing, advance appointments to tour Latitude Margaritaville Watersound are required. Those scheduling in-person tours or phone appointments from April 3-24 will have the opportunity to complete a reservation agreement to enter a virtual, live-streamed drawing on May 1 for the first sales release of homes. At that time, all reservation agreements from the April preview period will be drawn in random order to determine the order of scheduling appointments to purchase a new home.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound partners, Minto Communities USA (“Minto”), Margaritaville Holdings, and The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”), announce that the community’s sales center and 13 island-styled model homes will open for by-appointment preview tours April 3-24. Appointments are available by calling (866) 609-8713, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation, Latitude Margaritaville’s dynamic, all-new approach to active adult living has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant and active 55-and-better home buyers. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is the third Latitude Margaritaville to be developed by Minto and Margaritaville, and the first to be developed in partnership with St. Joe. The first two are located in Daytona Beach, Florida and near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is located on Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast between Pensacola and Panama City, near Panama City Beach, and situated in the heart of St. Joe’s vast Bay-Walton Sector Plan that encompasses approximately 110,500 acres with approximately 15 miles of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Just a short drive from the famed Scenic Highway 30-A corridor with its beautiful white-sand beaches, this region is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is at the heart of the Latitude Margaritaville lifestyle. The community’s initial phase is anticipated to include approximately 3,500 homes.

“This amazing property presents a stunning setting in which to deploy the four pillars of the Latitude Margaritaville lifestyle — food, fun, music and escapism — in one of the country’s most beautiful and desirable locations,” notes Minto’s Latitude Margaritaville Division President William Bullock. “The area’s natural terrain is breathtaking and the planned Latitude Town Center amenities will provide spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway.”