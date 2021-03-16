 

Peapack-Gladstone Bank to Open a New Location

Bedminster, New Jersey, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) is opening a new retail branch location.  Intent on expanding its reach into the communities of Boonton, Boonton Township and Mountain Lakes, NJ, the newest Peapack-Gladstone Bank will be located at 104 Ely Place, Boonton.  It will be the 20th retail space for the bank and its seventh in Morris County.

“As we celebrate 100 years in business, we are focused on growth and remain committed to providing clients financial solutions to get through this challenging time in our history,” said Doug Kennedy, president and chief executive officer. “This location allows us to expand our presence in Morris County.  And personally, as a member of the surrounding community, it allows me to introduce a style of banking that I am extremely proud of to my very own neighbors.”

This will be a full-service retail space that offers personal and business banking solutions as well as wealth management, investment banking and consumer and commercial lending.  The location will also be the hub for the Bank’s Professional Services division led by William “Bill” Gascoigne, a life-long resident of Boonton Township and Mountain Lakes, career banker and tenured leader with over 40 years of financial industry experience.  Bill and his team, including Michael Buczynski, another local resident who joined the Bank in 2017, offer professional services firms a wide variety of lending and depository services including collection, payment and liquidity management solutions that provide maximum control, processing efficiency and convenience, to help businesses thrive.

“I’m proud to be a part of opening this location and supporting my hometown,” said Gascoigne.  “We offer a local, community-focused view on financial services that I believe most people need and are looking for.”

Robert Plante, chief operating officer, commented, “I’ve lived in this area for over 20 years and I’m thrilled we’re opening here.  We have the products, platforms, and the right people to deliver an exceptional client experience.  I’m looking forward to providing the Tri-Town area Peapack-Gladstone Bank services and solutions, designed specifically to keep them moving forward.”

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, the branch will offer traditional hours with fully operational drive-up services, a 24-hour ATM, safe deposit boxes, and night deposit services.  Although the lobby will remain closed for now, virtual appointments can be made using Zoom to open accounts or alternatively, accounts can be opened online using the Bank’s online account application found at www.pgbank.com.  The branch is expected to officially open for business early April.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Denise M. Pace-Sanders, Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

