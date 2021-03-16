Rhode Island Man Sentenced to 30 Months on Multiple Fraud Charges, Including Amazon Return Scheme

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN):

What:

On Friday, March 12, The U.S. District Court of Rhode Island sentenced Michael Chaves to 30 months in federal prison for operating a fraudulent product return scheme and defrauding Amazon of more than $50,000, as well as other charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and tax evasion. Amazon supported the investigation, prosecution, and sentencing.

You can see the press release issued by the US Attorney here, and the press release following his arrest in June 2020 here.