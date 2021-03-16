 

Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 20 April 2021 / 2020 Universal Registration Document

Clichy, Tuesday 16 March 2021

Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 20 April 2021
2020 Universal Registration Document

Terms of availability of information regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 20 April 2021 and the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TUESDAY 20 APRIL 2021

The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal (hereafter the “Company”) will be held on 20 April 2021 at 10 a.m. on a “closed doors” basis (à huis clos), without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, at the Company’s administrative headquarters located at 41, rue Martre, 92110 Clichy.

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 15 March 2021 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this Meeting.

This notice of meeting together with the Board of Directors' Report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

The other documents and information regarding this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the aforementioned website, under legal and regulatory conditions from 30 March 2021.

Considering the administrative measures limiting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for health reasons, L'Oréal is unable to physically gather its shareholders, particularly in view of the closure of conference and meeting rooms, the obligation to respect physical distance measures and the number of people usually present at previous General Meetings.


 

This meeting will be broadcast live in video format on the loreal-finance.com website, unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it. The replay of this meeting will be available on the loreal-finance.com website as soon as possible after the meeting and, at the latest, before the end of the fifth business day following the meeting.

 

The Board of Directors has appointed Téthys and Nestlé S.A. as scrutineers.

 

In view of the technical difficulties, in particular relating to the authentication of L'Oréal shareholders prior to or during the meeting, voting rights will be exercised before the General Meeting in one of the following ways:

 

-          by mail using the voting form;

-          by Internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or

