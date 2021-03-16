 

Celcuity Announces Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis, and Puma Biotechnology to Study New Drug Regimen

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 21:00  |  58   |   |   

Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company utilizing its 3rd generation companion diagnostics to identify new targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world’s most respected cancer centers, Novartis AG, a global biopharmaceutical company, and Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, to conduct a Phase II clinical trial.

This open-label Phase II trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of two targeted therapies, TABRECTA, a c-Met inhibitor, and NERLYNX a pan-HER inhibitor, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity’s CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test. Under the agreement, MD Anderson will serve as the sponsor and Bora Lim MD, a medical oncologist at Baylor College of Medicine, and Rachel Layman MD, a medical oncologist at MD Anderson, will serve as the co-principal investigators of this study. MD Anderson is ranked No. 1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990 and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years.

“This trial is evaluating a very exciting drug combination,” said Dr. Lim. “My research has focused on mechanisms of resistance that occur when a breast cancer tumor is under therapeutic pressure, and key pathways, including HER2 and c-Met, are activated. Celcuity’s studies have demonstrated how the c-Met pathway and HER-family pathways can cooperate to promote tumorigenesis. We hope that this novel combination therapy study will help us demonstrate a new way of treating breast cancers with normally expressed HER2 by combining a c-Met inhibitor and a HER2 inhibitor. This has never been tested before, and we will learn so much about the hidden biology of breast cancer.”

Novartis will supply TABRECTA and Puma will supply NERLYNX, targeted therapies currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat non-small cell lung cancer and HER2-positive breast cancer, respectively. Celcuity will provide its CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test to select patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer who have hyperactive HER2 and c-Met signaling pathways for the trial and will fund the patient-related trial costs. Based on MD Anderson’s estimate of patient enrollment rates, Celcuity expects to obtain interim results 12 to 15 months after the protocol is activated and final results 12 to 15 months later. Celcuity expects enrollment to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celcuity Announces Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis, and Puma Biotechnology to Study New Drug Regimen Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company utilizing its 3rd generation companion diagnostics to identify new targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with the MD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer