Celcuity Announces Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis, and Puma Biotechnology to Study New Drug Regimen

Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company utilizing its 3rd generation companion diagnostics to identify new targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world’s most respected cancer centers, Novartis AG, a global biopharmaceutical company, and Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, to conduct a Phase II clinical trial.

This open-label Phase II trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of two targeted therapies, TABRECTA, a c-Met inhibitor, and NERLYNX a pan-HER inhibitor, in patients with previously treated metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer selected with Celcuity’s CELsignia Multi-Pathway Activity Test. Under the agreement, MD Anderson will serve as the sponsor and Bora Lim MD, a medical oncologist at Baylor College of Medicine, and Rachel Layman MD, a medical oncologist at MD Anderson, will serve as the co-principal investigators of this study. MD Anderson is ranked No. 1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990 and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years.